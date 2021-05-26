4-Day Weather Forecast For Mckenzie Bridge
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then light rain during night
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, May 27
Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
