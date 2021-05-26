Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laird, CO

Laird Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Laird News Beat
Laird News Beat
 18 days ago

LAIRD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aBtWrC600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laird News Beat

Laird News Beat

Laird, CO
1
Followers
57
Post
12
Views
ABOUT

With Laird News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laird, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Laird Co Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Laird, COPosted by
Laird News Beat

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LAIRD, CO) Thursday is set to be rainy in Laird, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.