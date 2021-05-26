Cancel
Hite, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Hite

Hite Dispatch
Hite Dispatch
 18 days ago

HITE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBtWqJN00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hite, UT
With Hite Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Hite, UT
