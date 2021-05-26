Cancel
Halls Crossing, UT

Wednesday set for clouds in Halls Crossing - 3 ways to make the most of it

Halls Crossing News Flash
 18 days ago

(HALLS CROSSING, UT.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Halls Crossing, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Halls Crossing:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aBtWpQe00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

