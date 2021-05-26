Cancel
Grasmere, ID

Wednesday has sun for Grasmere — 3 ways to make the most of it

Grasmere News Alert
Grasmere News Alert
 18 days ago

(GRASMERE, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grasmere. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grasmere:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aBtWm1h00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 46 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grasmere News Alert

Grasmere News Alert

Grasmere, ID
With Grasmere News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Grasmere, ID
Seize the day (even if it's raining)

(GRASMERE, ID) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Grasmere Monday, but it doesn't have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Grasmere

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Grasmere: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;