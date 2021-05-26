Cancel
Genoa, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Genoa

Genoa Bulletin
Genoa Bulletin
GENOA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aBtWl8y00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Genoa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

