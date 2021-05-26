Daily Weather Forecast For Genoa

GENOA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.