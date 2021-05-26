Cancel
Delhi, CO

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Posted by 
Delhi Today
Delhi Today
 18 days ago

(DELHI, CO.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Delhi Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delhi:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aBtWkGF00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Delhi Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

