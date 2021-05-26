Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(DELHI, CO.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Delhi Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delhi:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 54 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 53 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



