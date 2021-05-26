Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities
(DELHI, CO.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Delhi Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delhi:
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.