Duette, FL

Duette Weather Forecast

Duette Today
Duette Today
 18 days ago

DUETTE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aBtWjNW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • 0 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Duette Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Duette Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws Data
