Craig, MT

Craig Weather Forecast

Craig News Beat
 18 days ago

CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aBtWiUn00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Craig, MT
ABOUT

With Craig News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

