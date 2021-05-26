Craig Weather Forecast
CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.