Craig Weather Forecast

CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 57 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night High 76 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night High 62 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



