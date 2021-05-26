Cancel
Clifton, NY

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Clifton

Posted by 
Clifton Voice
Clifton Voice
 18 days ago

(CLIFTON, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clifton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clifton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aBtWhc400

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 45 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clifton Voice

Clifton Voice

Clifton, NY
ABOUT

With Clifton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

