Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Clifton

(CLIFTON, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clifton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clifton:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 45 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.