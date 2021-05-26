Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cima, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Cima

Posted by 
Cima News Beat
Cima News Beat
 18 days ago

CIMA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aBtWgjL00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cima News Beat

Cima News Beat

Cima, CA
0
Followers
46
Post
18
Views
ABOUT

With Cima News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cima, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cima, CAPosted by
Cima News Beat

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(CIMA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cima. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Cima, CAPosted by
Cima News Beat

Get weather-ready — Cima’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cima: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while patchy blowing dust then clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Cima, CAPosted by
Cima News Beat

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Cima

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cima: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;