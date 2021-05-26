Centralia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CENTRALIA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.