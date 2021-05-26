Cancel
Centralia, OK

Centralia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Centralia Voice
Centralia Voice
 18 days ago

CENTRALIA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aBtWext00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Centralia Voice

Centralia Voice

Centralia, OK
With Centralia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Centralia, OK
