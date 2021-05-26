Centralia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CENTRALIA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.