Bethera, SC

Bethera Daily Weather Forecast

Bethera Times
 18 days ago

BETHERA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aBtWbJi00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

