Atlantic City Weather Forecast
ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
