Arabela, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Arabela

Posted by 
Arabela Post
 18 days ago

ARABELA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aBtWYcP00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Arabela, NM
ABOUT

With Arabela Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Arabela, NM
