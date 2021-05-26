Cancel
Amboy, CA

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Amboy Voice
 17 days ago

(AMBOY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amboy. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Amboy:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aBtWWqx00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Amboy, CA
With Amboy Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Amboy, CAPosted by
Amboy Voice

Amboy calendar: Coming events

1. Beneath the Desert Sky Summer Concert / Friday, June 18; 2. Blood Drive at Luckie Park; 3. Joshua Tree Astrophotography Workshop - Composition & Camera Settings; 4. REFUGE Presents GO FISH; 5. Twentynine Palms Farmer’s Market;
Amboy, CAPosted by
Amboy Voice

Amboy’s weather forecast for the week ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Amboy: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 102. In California...Fire weather zone 228. * TIMING...Wednesday 12 PM PDT / MST to Thursday 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts 35-45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical, into the single digits both Wednesday and Thursday.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected during afternoon and early evening hours. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys in High Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT Sunday. Strongest in afternoons. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times.