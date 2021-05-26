Cancel
Chicken, AK

Sun forecast for Chicken — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Chicken Journal
 18 days ago

(CHICKEN, AK) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chicken:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aBtWVyE00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then scattered rain and snow showers during night

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Chicken Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

