Foraker Weather Forecast
FORAKER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
