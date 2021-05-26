Cancel
Foraker, OK

Foraker Weather Forecast

Foraker News Alert
 17 days ago

FORAKER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aBtWU5V00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

