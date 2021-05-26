Foraker Weather Forecast

FORAKER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



