North Rim, AZ

Cloudy forecast for North Rim — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
North Rim Bulletin
 17 days ago

(NORTH RIM, AZ.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over North Rim Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Rim:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aBtWTCm00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North Rim, AZ
With North Rim Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

