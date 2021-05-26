Cancel
Orla, TX

Weather Forecast For Orla

Orla News Watch
Orla News Watch
 17 days ago

ORLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aBtWRRK00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Orla News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

