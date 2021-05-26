Weather Forecast For Orla
ORLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 97 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.