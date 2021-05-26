Cancel
Otter, MT

Weather Forecast For Otter

Otter Dispatch
Otter Dispatch
 17 days ago

OTTER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aBtWQYb00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog during night

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Otter, MT
With Otter Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

