Take advantage of Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Armstrong

(ARMSTRONG, TX.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Armstrong, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Armstrong:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 90 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 93 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 22 mph



