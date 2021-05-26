Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Armstrong, TX

Take advantage of Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Armstrong

Posted by 
Armstrong Journal
Armstrong Journal
 17 days ago

(ARMSTRONG, TX.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Armstrong, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Armstrong:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXyCF_0aBtWO2N00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Armstrong Journal

Armstrong Journal

Armstrong, TX
0
Followers
54
Post
53
Views
ABOUT

With Armstrong Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Armstrong, TX
City
Lawn, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day#The Sun#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Overcast Days#Sprints Day#Nws Data#Rake Leaves#Yard Work#Veteran#Things#Likes#Exercise#Technique
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Armstrong, TXPosted by
Armstrong Journal

Get weather-ready — Armstrong’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Armstrong: Saturday, May 15: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
EnvironmentPosted by
Armstrong Journal

Armstrong forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Armstrong: Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Kenedy County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Kenedy SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 803 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sarita, moving north at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sarita and Kenedy County Sheriffs Office.