Brothers, OR

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Brothers

Posted by 
Brothers News Alert
 17 days ago

(BROTHERS, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brothers. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brothers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aBtWN9e00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brothers, OR
