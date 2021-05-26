Cancel
Whitlash, MT

Whitlash Daily Weather Forecast

Whitlash News Alert
 17 days ago

WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aBtWMGv00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 51 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Whitlash News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

