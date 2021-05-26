Whitlash Daily Weather Forecast

WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night High 51 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night High 65 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.