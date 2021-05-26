Whitlash Daily Weather Forecast
WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 51 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.