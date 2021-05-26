Cancel
Maljamar, NM

Maljamar Weather Forecast

MALJAMAR, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aBtWLOC00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

