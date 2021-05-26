Cancel
Fieldton, TX

Sun forecast for Fieldton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Fieldton Times
 17 days ago

(FIELDTON, TX) A sunny Wednesday is here for Fieldton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fieldton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aBtWKVT00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fieldton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Fieldton, TX
Fieldton Times

Get weather-ready — Fieldton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fieldton: Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Lamb County, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

How an untrained storm chaser captured this stunning tornado photo

Ryan Reese isn't exactly a storm chaser. He works in a cotton gin. But after 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Lamb County man said he went from waiting for his kids to get out of a Sunday evening church activity to tracking down a tornado, capturing some stunning images of the well-defined, dark twister as it traveled over farmland - just missing his house - but thankfully not causing any other damage in rural Lamb County.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Castro, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Castro; Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Castro County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include in and around Earth and Springlake including US Highway 70 and Farm to Market Road 1055.
Lamb County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 812 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles north of Amherst, or 9 miles south of Earth, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Fieldton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Earth, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Earth and Springlake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lamb County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CASTRO AND NORTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Earth, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Earth and Springlake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lamb County, TXKCBD

Tornado warning expired for Lamb County, severe storms continue

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Tornado Warning for Lamb County north of Littlefield has expired as of 8:45 p.m., but Severe Thunderstorm warnings continue. Tornado reported in Lamb County, tornado was briefly on the ground north of Sudan around 7:45 p.m. =====. LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch...
Lamb County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Bailey County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in and to the west of Amherst including US Highway 84. An estimated between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sudan and Amherst.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Lamb, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bailey; Lamb; Parmer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BAILEY...SOUTH CENTRAL PARMER AND NORTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT At 1104 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Arch, or 15 miles southwest of Muleshoe, moving east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Muleshoe, Needmore and Progress.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bailey, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bailey County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Northwestern Hockley County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 429 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Morton, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morton and Pep. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH