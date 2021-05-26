4-Day Weather Forecast For Atlanta
ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Isolated rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
