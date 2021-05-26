Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jarbidge, NV

Jarbidge Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Jarbidge News Alert
Jarbidge News Alert
 17 days ago

JARBIDGE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aBtWGyZ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jarbidge News Alert

Jarbidge News Alert

Jarbidge, NV
1
Followers
35
Post
11
Views
ABOUT

With Jarbidge News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jarbidge, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nv#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jarbidge, NVPosted by
Jarbidge News Alert

Jarbidge is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(JARBIDGE, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jarbidge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Jarbidge, NVPosted by
Jarbidge News Alert

Get weather-ready — Jarbidge’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jarbidge: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then isolated snow showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while scattered snow showers during night; Friday, May 21: Widespread rain and snow showers in the day; while scattered snow showers during night;
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ELKO COUNTY UNTIL 145 PM PDT At 103 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Clover Valley, moving west at 10 mph. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. A cold air funnel has been reported with this storm. If this funnel reaches the ground it can become a weak tornado and cause localized damage. Locations impacted include Clover Valley.
California StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
Nevada Statemynews4.com

GALLERY: Weekend weather in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A collection of photos and video from this weekend's weather pattern. Did it storm in your area? Did you take photos or catch anything on video? Submit your content to our Chime In page for a chance to be featured.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Elko County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL ELKO COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM PDT At 1245 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a moderate thunderstorm near Contact, moving west at 10 mph. Dime size hail will be possible with this storm. In addition, brief heavy rain will cause ponding of water along US Highway 93 near Contact. Please use caution when driving as roadways may be slick. Locations impacted include Contact.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elko A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ELKO COUNTY At 416 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Ruby Lake, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harrison Pass and Franklin Lake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 430 PM PDT. * At 354 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ruby Lake, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ruby Lake, Harrison Pass and Franklin Lake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Weekend weather: Lightning, hail possible

ELKO – The weekend is finally upon us, and it’s looking like a stormy one. “A cold front will shift southward into far northern Nevada today generating a few showers and thunderstorms across northern Humboldt and Elko counties,” said a special statement from the National Weather Service. “Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will be the primary threat with these thunderstorms.”