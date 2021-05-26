Wednesday rain in Lake Santeetlah: Ideas to make the most of it

(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lake Santeetlah Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Santeetlah:

Wednesday, May 26 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers then patchy fog during night High 85 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.