Weather Forecast For Yellow Pine
YELLOW PINE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
