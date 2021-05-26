Cancel
Environment

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Langtry Bulletin
Langtry Bulletin
 17 days ago

(LANGTRY, TX) A sunny Wednesday is here for Langtry, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Langtry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkNxp_0aBtWCRf00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Langtry Bulletin

Langtry Bulletin

Langtry, TX
ABOUT

With Langtry Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

