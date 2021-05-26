Cancel
Darwin, CA

Wednesday has sun for Darwin — 3 ways to make the most of it

Darwin Post
 17 days ago

(DARWIN, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Darwin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Darwin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aBtWAgD00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 54 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Darwin, CA
