Sasabe, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sasabe

Sasabe Dispatch
Sasabe Dispatch
 17 days ago

SASABE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aBtW4T600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Sasabe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

