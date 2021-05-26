Laurier Weather Forecast
LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
