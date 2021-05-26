Cancel
Laurier, WA

Laurier Weather Forecast

Laurier News Watch
 17 days ago

LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aBtW2he00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

