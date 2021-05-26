Weather Forecast For Powder River

POWDER RIVER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 32 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 65 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



