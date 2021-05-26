Weather Forecast For Powder River
POWDER RIVER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
