Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Mckavett, TX

Fort Mckavett is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Fort Mckavett Dispatch
Fort Mckavett Dispatch
 17 days ago

(FORT MCKAVETT, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Mckavett. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Mckavett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aBtVzI700

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Mckavett Dispatch

Fort Mckavett Dispatch

Fort Mckavett, TX
1
Followers
52
Post
24
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Mckavett Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mckavett, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Picnic#Thunderstorms#Sun Today#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Nws Data#Advice#Risk Levels#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fort Mckavett, TXPosted by
Fort Mckavett Dispatch

Fort Mckavett forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Mckavett: Saturday, May 15: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;