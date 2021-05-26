Daily Weather Forecast For Oxbow

OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then widespread showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 48 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Isolated rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 57 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night High 55 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night High 62 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



