Oxbow, ME

Daily Weather Forecast For Oxbow

Oxbow Journal
Oxbow Journal
 17 days ago

OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aBtVyPO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then widespread showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 48 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Isolated rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 62 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oxbow, ME
With Oxbow Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

