Daily Weather Forecast For Oxbow
OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then widespread showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 48 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Isolated rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 62 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.