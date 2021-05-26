Cancel
Lefor, ND

Lefor Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lefor Journal
Lefor Journal
 17 days ago

LEFOR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain and snow showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 46 °F, low 34 °F
    • 12 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lefor, ND
With Lefor Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

