Lefor Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LEFOR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 51 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance rain and snow showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 46 °F, low 34 °F 12 to 17 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 60 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 23 mph



