Lefor Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LEFOR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain and snow showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 46 °F, low 34 °F
- 12 to 17 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.