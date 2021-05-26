Hayes Weather Forecast
HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.