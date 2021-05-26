Cancel
Hayes, SD

Hayes Weather Forecast

Hayes Bulletin
HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aBtVwdw00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hayes, SD
ABOUT

With Hayes Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wednesday has sun for Hayes — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HAYES, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hayes. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(HAYES, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hayes Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.