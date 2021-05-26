Cancel
Countyline, OK

Weather Forecast For Countyline

COUNTYLINE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Countyline, OK
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(COUNTYLINE, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Countyline Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Countyline, OK
Get weather-ready — Countyline’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Countyline: Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Stephens County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Carter County in southern Oklahoma Southwestern Murray County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 525 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Healdton, Tatums, Ratliff City, Graham, Pooleville, Milo, Hennepin and Fox. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Cotton County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions are favorable for the formation of funnel clouds, but the threat posed by these funnel clouds is low. Most funnel clouds will not reach the ground. If they do, weak tornadoes with brief wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH may occur. If you observe a funnel cloud or one is reported in your area, move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cotton; Jefferson; Stephens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR east central Cotton southwestern Stephens...northwestern Jefferson and northern Clay Counties Until 430 PM CDT AT 414 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Hastings, moving east at 25 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Locations impacted include Waurika, Comanche, Hastings, Loco, Addington, Sugden, Waurika Lake and Corum.
Garvin County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Murray, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garvin; Murray; Stephens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN JEFFERSON...SOUTH CENTRAL GARVIN...NORTHWESTERN LOVE SOUTHEASTERN STEPHENS...WESTERN CARTER AND WESTERN MURRAY COUNTIES At 503 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Hennepin to 5 miles south of Loco to 8 miles east of Sugden, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Davis, Healdton, Wilson, Ringling, Katie, Tatums, Loco, Ratliff City, Sugden, Graham, Pooleville, Turner Falls, Hennepin, Grady, Milo, Cornish and Fox. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Carter County, OKweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carter, Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Jefferson; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Jefferson County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma West central Carter County in southern Oklahoma * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 430 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located 4 miles south of Loco and 7 miles east of Addington, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These tornadic storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Jefferson, southeastern Stephens and west central Carter Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Jefferson County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Jefferson County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 519 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Jefferson and Southeastern Stephens Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Pottawatomie County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma East Central Grady County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Norman, Seminole, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Maud, Dibble, Elmore City, Wayne, Earlsboro, Washington, Paoli and Bowlegs. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Carter, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Love by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caddo; Carter; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; Jefferson; Love; Stephens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Grady...northwestern Love...northeastern Cotton...Stephens...southwestern Carter southeastern Caddo...eastern Comanche and Jefferson Counties Until 230 AM CDT AT 158 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 3 miles south of Elgin to near Corum to 4 miles northeast of Terral, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH
Carter County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Garvin, Jefferson, Love, Murray, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Jefferson; Love; Murray; Stephens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN JEFFERSON...SOUTH CENTRAL GARVIN...NORTHWESTERN LOVE SOUTHEASTERN STEPHENS...WESTERN CARTER AND WESTERN MURRAY COUNTIES At 503 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Hennepin to 5 miles south of Loco to 8 miles east of Sugden, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Davis, Healdton, Wilson, Ringling, Katie, Tatums, Loco, Ratliff City, Sugden, Graham, Pooleville, Turner Falls, Hennepin, Grady, Milo, Cornish and Fox. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH