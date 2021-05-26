Weather Forecast For Countyline
COUNTYLINE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
