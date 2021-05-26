Hoffmeister Weather Forecast
HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy frost during night
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 52 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
