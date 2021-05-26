Cancel
Hoffmeister, NY

Hoffmeister Weather Forecast

Hoffmeister Dispatch
Hoffmeister Dispatch
 17 days ago

HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aBtVtzl00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy frost during night

    • High 62 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hoffmeister Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

