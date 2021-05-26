Cancel
Vinson, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Vinson

Vinson Times 
Vinson Times
 17 days ago

VINSON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aBtVs7200

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Vinson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Your 4-day outlook for Vinson weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vinson: Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Harmon County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harmon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harmon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...SOUTHERN HARMON...FOARD...NORTHWESTERN KNOX AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1033 PM CDT, the leading edge of winds from severe thunderstorms was located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Gould to 3 miles west of Quanah to 4 miles northeast of Chalk, moving east at 45 mph. Rain and any hail, along with the potential for stronger winds, will lag at least 10 minutes behind the initial wind shift. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Gould, Thalia, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Truscott, Lazare, Copper Breaks State Park and Rayland. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Harmon County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harmon, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harmon; Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...SOUTHERN HARMON...FOARD...NORTHWESTERN KNOX AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1033 PM CDT, the leading edge of winds from severe thunderstorms was located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Gould to 3 miles west of Quanah to 4 miles northeast of Chalk, moving east at 45 mph. Rain and any hail, along with the potential for stronger winds, will lag at least 10 minutes behind the initial wind shift. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Gould, Thalia, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Truscott, Lazare, Copper Breaks State Park and Rayland. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Beckham County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Greer, Harmon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beckham; Greer; Harmon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northwestern Harmon southwestern Beckham and northwestern Greer Counties Until 1130 PM CDT AT 1052 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Lutie, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of dimes Wind gusts to 50 MPH