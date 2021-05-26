Cancel
Ojo Feliz, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Ojo Feliz

Ojo Feliz Dispatch
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
 17 days ago

OJO FELIZ, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aBtVrEJ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ojo Feliz Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

