Marsland, NE

Marsland Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Marsland Updates
Marsland Updates
 17 days ago

MARSLAND, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night

    • High 61 °F, low 35 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marsland, NE
With Marsland Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

