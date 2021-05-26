Marsland Weather Forecast
MARSLAND, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night
- High 61 °F, low 35 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
