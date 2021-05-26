Cancel
Rare super blood moon could lead to relationship break-ups, astrologer warns

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpn4a_0aBtVnwd00
The Partial Eclipse of the moon begins on May 26, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand (Getty Images)

The super flower blood moon could cause relationship break-ups, an astrologer has said.

In the early hours of this morning, the super blood moon could be seen across the sky in different parts of the world.

The rare celestial event, which makes the moon appear closer to us, is due to a combination of the May supermoon – which takes place when the moon is at or near its closest point to Earth – and a total lunar eclipse giving the moon a reddish hue as it drifts into our planet’s shadow. It is named after all the flowers blooming in the northern hemisphere due to the advent of spring.

Although it looked dazzling in the early morning sky for many across the world, an astrologer has previously warned of the harmful impact this moon can have on relationship is not as pretty.

Australian astrologer and spiritual adviser Rose Smith told news.com.au: “A lot of relationships are going to break-up in this period - all signs, everybody will be affected - but fire signs will bear the brunt of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YWHPL_0aBtVnwd00
Stunning image of the super blood moon in the early hours of the morning in Sydney Australia (Getty Images)

“There’s going to be a great push for Sagittarians and other fire signs to get rid of toxic situations and relationships.”

It seems that some of us will be affected more than others due to the lunar eclipse causing the moon’s fiery red colouring - we’re looking at you Fire signs, aka Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

Due to the moon’s movements in space, tension will be caused effecting women especially who will apparently feel “more emotional.”

However, Smith insists that the celestial event will affect everyone in their own way.

“Full moons ordinarily can bring out the ‘crazy’ in people, but we can expect people doing crazier things than usual - and this can be attributed to pent up emotional tension,” she said.

“People should be trying to release this tension around the Super Blood Moon in healthy ways, sitting with their feelings and endeavoring not to deny them.

“Especially women, generally speaking, traditionally we hold in emotion and make excuses for other people.”

It’s good news for all the water signs out there (Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio). Despite all astrological signs being affected, water signs will be in a better place than most - being the opposite of fire, of course.

The astrologer also noted that Mercury being in retrograde can also affect people too and warned that this would take place between May 29 to June 22.

A solar eclipse will then occur on June 10 and then Jupiter, Saturn and Neptune go into retrograde.

It’s going to be quite a busy year ahead.

“Mercury retrogrades are about miscommunications and misunderstandings in relationships and problems with technology - so back up your devices for one,” she said.

Smith has shared some pearls of wisdom on how to get through these celestial events.

“Relationships can also be tested - treat each situation anew. Don’t let the weight of previous relationships overly influence you, thinking you know what the other person is going to do or say. It’s important to give the other person room to move.”

We’ll definitely be taking this advice on board.

