Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Causey, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Causey

Posted by 
Causey News Beat
Causey News Beat
 17 days ago

CAUSEY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aBtVkIS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Causey News Beat

Causey News Beat

Causey, NM
0
Followers
37
Post
83
Views
ABOUT

With Causey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Causey, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Causey, NMPosted by
Causey News Beat

Get weather-ready — Causey’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Causey: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Roosevelt County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roosevelt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ROOSEVELT COUNTY At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arch, or 17 miles southeast of Portales, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Arch. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Roosevelt County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 407 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arch, or 17 miles southeast of Portales, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arch. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Roosevelt County, NMEastern New Mexico News

More storms possible for region

Heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds, are possible across the region again today. The National Weather Service is predicting severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with more possible through the weekend. Roosevelt County officials issued a news release warning storms could begin as early as noon to 3 p.m....
Roosevelt County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Central Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 406 PM MDT, Local gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portales and Oasis State Park.
Roosevelt County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Target Area: Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 433 PM MDT, Local gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.25 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portales and Oasis State Park. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Portales, NMEastern New Mexico News

Heavy rains flood Portales

PORTALES -- Much-welcomed heavy rains fell across much of the region on Saturday afternoon, flooding streets and leaving cars stranded across Portales and other areas. Roosevelt County had some of the more impressive rainfall with one rancher near Milnesand reporting 4.25 inches. The weather station at Eastern New Mexico University...
Curry County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Curry County, De Baca County, Roosevelt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; Roosevelt County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ROOSEVELT...EAST CENTRAL DE BACA AND SOUTHWESTERN CURRY COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 344 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong outflow boundary from a decaying thunderstorm near Tolar, or 21 miles east of Fort Sumner, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this outflow boundary. Locations impacted include Melrose, Taiban and Tolar. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 336 and 364. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico.