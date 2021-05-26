Camp Nelson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
