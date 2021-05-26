Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camp Nelson, CA

Camp Nelson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Camp Nelson Times
Camp Nelson Times
 17 days ago

CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aBtVjPj00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Camp Nelson Times

Camp Nelson Times

Camp Nelson, CA
11
Followers
63
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camp Nelson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camp Nelson, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related