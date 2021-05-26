Blackburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLACKBURN, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
