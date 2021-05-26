Cancel
Blackburn, OK

Blackburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Blackburn Bulletin
BLACKBURN, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyiQ5_0aBtVheH00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Blackburn Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

