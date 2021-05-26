Blackburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BLACKBURN, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 74 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



