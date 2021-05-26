Cancel
Bairoil, WY

Bairoil Weather Forecast

Bairoil Voice
 17 days ago

BAIROIL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aBtVfsp00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 41 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 36 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bairoil, WY
ABOUT

With Bairoil Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Get weather-ready — Bairoil’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bairoil: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sweetwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Sweetwater The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Sweetwater County in south central Wyoming * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past two hours. * Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Sweetwater County Thunderstorms continue to persist in this area, with another 0.5 to 1 inch of rain possible over the next couple of hours.
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: East Sweetwater County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 241 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 28 miles southeast of Rock Springs, moving north at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Sweetwater County, but could impact areas along highway 430 south of Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green River, moving north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Green River around 250 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 87 and 100.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN NATRONA COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Ervay, or 38 miles northeast of Jeffrey City, moving southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Natrona County.