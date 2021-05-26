Cancel
Lindon, CO

Weather Forecast For Lindon

 17 days ago

LINDON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aBtVe0600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Lindon, CO
ABOUT

With Lindon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(LINDON, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lindon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Morgan County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Morgan; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MORGAN AND WEST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 947 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Woodrow, or 17 miles southeast of Fort Morgan, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Woodrow. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Washington County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN AND CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 805 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Midway, or 11 miles west of Akron, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Akron and Midway. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Arapahoe County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 17:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado North central Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cottonwood Valley, or 27 miles north of Limon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Washington County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles south of Shamrock, or 30 miles south of Fort Morgan, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Woodlin School and Last Chance. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.
Elbert County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Washington County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN ELBERT SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 326 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Cottonwood Valley, or 17 miles north of Limon, moving northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Woodlin School, Thurman and Lindon.