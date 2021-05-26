Weather Forecast For Lindon
LINDON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
